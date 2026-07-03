Phantoms Sign Hasselhuhn to USHL Standard Player Development Agreement

Published on July 3, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Youngstown Phantoms News Release







YOUNGSTOWN, OH - The Youngstown Phantoms have signed defenseman Wilhelm Hasselhuhn to a United States Hockey League Standard Player Development Agreement for the 2026-27 season.

Hasselhuhn, a 2006-born defenseman from Stockholm, Sweden, brings a strong combination of skating ability, puck-moving instincts and offensive creativity to the Phantoms organization. A left-shot defenseman, he developed within the prestigious Linköping HC program and emerged as one of Sweden's top young offensive defensemen, recording 36 points - 12 goals and 24 assists - in 36 games with Linköping HC's U20 team during the 2025-26 season. Youngstown selected Hasselhuhn in the fifth round, 76th overall, of the 2026 USHL Phase II Draft.

"We are excited to welcome Wilhelm and his family to the Youngstown Phantoms organization," Youngstown Phantoms co-general manager Jason Deskins said. "Wilhelm is a dynamic defenseman who excels at moving the puck and creating offense from the back end. His skating allows him to transition the game quickly, and he has the vision and hockey sense to consistently put his teammates in positions to succeed. We believe his offensive instincts, combined with his competitiveness and desire to improve, give him tremendous upside as he continues his development."

Known for his smooth skating and ability to play in all three zones, Hasselhuhn is capable of quarterbacking a power play while maintaining strong puck possession under pressure. His confidence with the puck and willingness to join the attack make him an exciting addition to an already talented defensive corps.

"Youngstown has established itself as one of the premier development organizations in junior hockey," Deskins said. "Our staff has built a reputation for helping defensemen maximize their potential and prepare for the next level. Wilhelm is an outstanding fit for the way we want to play, and we look forward to helping him continue his progression both on and off the ice."

The addition of Hasselhuhn further strengthens the Phantoms' commitment to recruiting elite international talent while continuing to build one of North America's premier player development programs.

The Phantoms will return to Youngstown in late August for training camp before opening the 2026-27 season at the USHL Fall Classic.







United States Hockey League Stories from July 3, 2026

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