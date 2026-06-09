Phantoms Sign Hair to USHL Standard Player Development Agreement

Published on June 9, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Youngstown Phantoms News Release







YOUNGSTOWN, OH - The Youngstown Phantoms have signed defenseman Jack Hair to a United States Hockey League Standard Player Development Agreement for the 2027-28 season.

Hair, a 2010-born left-shot defenseman from Edina, Minnesota, is regarded as one of the top young defensive prospects in North America. A smart, reliable, and competitive defender, Hair combines strong skating ability with excellent hockey IQ and the versatility to contribute in all situations. His poise under pressure, ability to move pucks efficiently, and commitment to defending make him a player with significant long-term potential.

"Jack is a player who checks every box that we look for in a defenseman," said Youngstown Phantoms co-General Manager Jason Deskins. "He is highly intelligent, competitive, and plays a mature game beyond his years. We believe he has all the tools necessary to develop into an impact player at the USHL level and beyond."

The addition of Hair strengthens the Phantoms' future defensive core and reflects the organization's continued commitment to identifying and developing top young talent.

"We are excited to welcome Jack and his family to the Phantoms organization," said Deskins. "His character, work ethic, and skill set make him an outstanding fit for our culture, and we look forward to supporting his development in the years ahead."

The Phantoms are set to return to Youngstown at the end of August for training camp ahead of the 2026-27 season. The team begins its campaign in mid-September at the USHL Fall Classic.

Season and single-game tickets are available by calling the Phantoms box office at 330-747-PUCK (7825).







United States Hockey League Stories from June 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.