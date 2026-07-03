Phantoms Sign Conroy to USHL Standard Player Development Agreement

Published on July 3, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Youngstown Phantoms News Release







YOUNGSTOWN, OH - The Youngstown Phantoms have signed forward Jackson Conroy to a United States Hockey League Standard Player Development Agreement (SPDA) for the 2026-27 season.

Conroy, a native of Dorval, Quebec, was selected by Youngstown in the ninth round (No. 121 overall) of the 2026 USHL Phase I Draft following a standout season with Bishop Kearney Selects. The 2010-born forward recorded 66 points - 33 goals and 33 assists - in 62 games during the 2025-26 season, establishing himself as one of the top players in his age group in North America.

"We're extremely excited to welcome Jackson and his family to the Youngstown Phantoms," co-general manager Jason Deskins said. "Jackson is a difference-maker with the puck on his stick. His vision, offensive instincts and ability to create scoring chances separate him from his peers. He competes with confidence, elevates the players around him and has the offensive ceiling to become one of the premier forwards in junior hockey."

At 6-foot-1, Conroy combines size, skill and hockey sense with a relentless drive to improve. His ability to process the game at a high level, attack defenders one-on-one and make plays in traffic has made him one of the more intriguing young prospects in his age group.

"Jackson possesses many of the attributes NHL organizations covet," Deskins said. "His combination of hockey IQ, puck skills, skating and competitiveness gives him legitimate NHL Draft potential as he continues his development. We believe our staff and development model will provide an outstanding environment to maximize that potential while preparing him for college hockey and beyond."

The signing continues the Phantoms' commitment to developing elite young talent. Youngstown has become one of North America's top development organizations, consistently producing NHL Draft picks, NCAA commitments and professional players.

Conroy will report to Youngstown for training camp ahead of the 2026-27 USHL season.







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