Phantoms Sign Oleksiienko to USHL Standard Player Development Agreement

Published on June 7, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Youngstown Phantoms News Release







YOUNGSTOWN, OH - The Youngstown Phantoms have announced the signing of goaltender Nikita Oleksiienko to a United States Hockey League Standard Player Development Agreement for the 2026-27 season.

Oleksiienko, a 2008-born goaltender from Dnipro, Ukraine, is regarded as one of the top netminding prospects in his age group. A technically sound and highly competitive goaltender, Oleksiienko combines athleticism, composure, and strong puck-tracking ability to consistently give his team a chance to win.

"We are excited to welcome Nikita and his family to the Youngstown Phantoms organization," said Youngstown Phantoms co-General Manager Jason Deskins. "Nikita is a talented goaltender with excellent size, movement, and hockey sense. He competes hard, stays composed in pressure situations, and possesses the work ethic necessary to continue developing into an elite goaltender."

Known for his calm presence in the crease and ability to make timely saves, Oleksiienko has established himself as a dependable netminder against high-level competition. His strong positional play, quick lateral movement, and rebound control allow him to impact games consistently while providing stability for his team.

Oleksiienko spent last season with the Johnstown Tomahawks of the North American Hockey League, putting up an 8-5-0 record, with a 3.24 goals-against average and a .910 save-percentage. Oleksiienko was selected by Youngstown in the twelfth round of the 2026 USHL Phase II draft.

The signing of Oleksiienko continues the Phantoms' commitment to attracting top talent from around the world while building one of the premier development programs in North America.

The Phantoms are set to return to Youngstown at the end of August for training camp ahead of the 2026-27 season. The team begins its campaign in mid-September at the USHL Fall Classic.







United States Hockey League Stories from June 7, 2026

Phantoms Sign Oleksiienko to USHL Standard Player Development Agreement - Youngstown Phantoms

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.