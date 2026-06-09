Phantoms Sign Drouin to USHL Standard Player Development Agreement

Published on June 9, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Youngstown Phantoms News Release







YOUNGSTOWN, OH - The Youngstown Phantoms have signed defenseman Noah Drouin to a United States Hockey League Standard Player Development Agreement for the 2027-28 season.

Drouin, a 2010-born right-shot defenseman from McCordsville, Indiana, has established himself as one of the premier blueline prospects in the 2010 class. Known for his skating ability, puck-moving skills, and advanced hockey sense, Drouin consistently impacts the game in all three zones. His ability to transition the puck efficiently, create offense from the back end, and defend against top competition makes him a highly coveted prospect.

"Noah is a player we identified early as someone who embodies the type of defenseman we want in our program," said Youngstown Phantoms co-General Manager Jason Deskins. "He is an elite skater who processes the game at a very high level and has the ability to impact every shift. We believe he has tremendous upside and are excited to be part of his development journey."

Drouin's commitment continues the Phantoms' tradition of attracting elite defensemen and developing players for success at the NCAA and professional levels.

"We are thrilled that Noah and his family have chosen Youngstown," added Deskins. "He has a bright future ahead of him, and we look forward to helping him reach his goals."

The Phantoms are set to return to Youngstown at the end of August for training camp ahead of the 2026-27 season. The team begins its campaign in mid-September at the USHL Fall Classic.

Season and single-game tickets are available by calling the Phantoms box office at 330-747-PUCK (7825).







United States Hockey League Stories from June 9, 2026

Phantoms Sign Drouin to USHL Standard Player Development Agreement - Youngstown Phantoms

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