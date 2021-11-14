Cody Rodgers Nets First Professional Goal as Mayhem Lose Heartbreaker

MACON, GA - The Macon Mayhem took to the ice this afternoon for the only scheduled home Sunday game of the year and to wrap up Military Appreciation Weekend against the Fayetteville Marksmen. After our nation's colors were presented by the honor guard from Robins Air Force Base, the game was soon off to the races.

Fayetteville would get started much in the same vein as Knoxville did last night as Wyatt Noskey would notch an early tally from the visitors. The opening period would be defined by tough physical play from both teams, yet it was the Marksmen who found themselves out front by a score of 3-0 following goals from Bryce Ferrell and Carlos Fornaris.

The Mayhem would be resurgent on defense in the second period and take back some semblance of control from the visitors. Following outstanding forecheck pressure on the penalty kill, the Mayhem's recent trade acquisition, Cody Rodgers, would slot home a short-handed goal. The goal would be his first in professional hockey. The Mayhem would still trail 3-1 entering the intermission.

The third period was a defensive clinic as both teams denied any opportunities to the opposition. The Mayhem would 7 shots on goal in the period to the Marksmen's 6. The Mayhem battled to the very end but ultimately came up short of any answers.

The team fought admirably and to the final whistle. While the Mayhem have continued to come up short, there are flashes of a really good hockey club. You can see the chances that the Mayhem are creating; we just have to convert more of them. The Mayhem will look for revenge against the Fayetteville Marksmen for a weekend slate in North Carolina.

