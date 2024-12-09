Coca-Cola Park Ranked as One of the Most Affordable Triple-A Ballparks Again

December 9, 2024 - International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - Coca-Cola Park, the home of the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, has yet again been ranked as one of the most affordable ballparks in all of Minor League Baseball, based upon average cost of a family of four (two adults, two children) to attend a game.

Coca-Cola Park, at an average cost of just $81.80 for the 2024 season, ranked as the 5th most affordable option in all of Triple-A and 30th most affordable out of all 120 Minor League Baseball teams. The average cost to attend a game in Minor League Baseball in 2024 was $95.51, with the average cost of a Triple-A game at $105.13.

All IronPigs concessions prices (small beer, small soda, hot dog) ranked within the top 25% for most affordable, with an IronPigs hot dog (priced at $2.95) the 5th most affordable price in all of Minor League Baseball for America's classic baseball concession.

The data was sourced by Major League Baseball from the Minor League teams via the annual Fan Cost survey. The average cost to attend a game was based upon the cost for a family of four to attend a Minor League game in 2024. The average cost included the cost of two adult tickets, two child tickets, two beers, two sodas, four hot dogs and the cost to park one car.

The IronPigs have been the Lehigh Valley's "Hometown Team" since 2008 and take pride on being the most affordable family fun entertainment experience in the region. "We want to thank our community partners, sponsors and, most importantly, our incredible fans for their support over the past 17 years," said IronPigs President and General Manager Kurt Landes. "It's been a goal of ours to be able to consistently provide one of the top entertainment experiences across Minor League Baseball, but at one of the most affordable price points."

The IronPigs 2025 season begins on March 28th at Coca-Cola Park when they host the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from December 9, 2024

Coca-Cola Park Ranked as One of the Most Affordable Triple-A Ballparks Again - Lehigh Valley IronPigs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.