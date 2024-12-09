Baltimore Orioles Claim Inaugural Minor League Baseball Sportsmanship Award

Minor League Baseball ("MiLB") is pleased to announce that the Baltimore Orioles organization has been named the recipient of the inaugural MiLB Sportsmanship Award. This award is presented to the Major League Baseball ("MLB") organization whose Minor League personnel best exemplify MiLB's commitment to fostering a culture of sportsmanship and professionalism on the field.

Four organizations were selected as finalists for this award for the 2024 season: Arizona Diamondbacks, Miami Marlins, Milwaukee Brewers, and Baltimore Orioles. Baltimore's four affiliates - Norfolk, Bowie (now Chesapeake), Aberdeen and Delmarva - set the standard for exemplary sportsmanship while maintaining a competitive environment for player development without undue interruptions from on-field conflicts. Remarkably, no player, manager, or coach in the Orioles system missed a game due to a suspension for on-field conduct in 2024.

"From top to bottom throughout the season, the Orioles organization stood out for their professionalism on the field and the respect shown to umpires, opponents, and fans," said Michael Hill, MLB's Senior Vice President of On-Field Operations. "We appreciate their efforts and are pleased to recognize them with this well-deserved honor."

"We pride ourselves on building a strong learning environment that helps people grow and believe that displaying exemplary behavior is an important aspect of that standard," said Anthony Villa, Baltimore's Director of Player Development. "We are proud to be recognized by Minor League Baseball with the inaugural MiLB Sportsmanship Award as this is a credit to our players, our coaches, our support staff, and everyone in between, showcasing their positive energy and the effort they bring to their jobs every single day."

Each season, MLB organizations work closely with their on-field personnel to emphasize the importance of developing as professionals while creating a positive environment on and off the field. Educational materials are provided to communicate the significance of an on-field culture that positively impacts the game of baseball, Minor League players, and fans.

