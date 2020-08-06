Coash Re-Signs with Dashers for 2020-21

Danville, IL - The Danville Dashers are happy to announce that forward Scott Coash has re-signed with the team ahead of the upcoming 2020-21 season. Coash joins a deep and talented group of forwards for Danville, who will be looking to light up the lamp early and often this coming year.

"I'm really excited about signing with Danville," Coash told Dashers' media. "I'm feeling really good about it. I got to play a couple of games in Danville after my season at Robert Morris [University] finished up, and before the pandemic began and the season was cut short, and I'm really excited to get back to it."

Dasher fans will remember Coash, a 23-year old, 5-foot-8 forward, coming into the side in March of last season, playing in three games and making an immediate impact, scoring a goal in an important win over the Mentor Ice Breakers. That came after a career at Robert Morris that saw him steadily increase his point totals, winding up scoring a massive 57 points in 37 games in the 2019-20 season, with a huge 41 goals.

"I'm excited to get back on the ice with the boys. Last year we would've had a good run at the end of the season. I'm feeling really confident about how this season is shaping up for the team."

Coash's nose for goal caught the eye of the Dashers last season, and the Plainfield, Illinois native will once again take the ice for the Dashers in the upcoming FPHL season.

Coash is excited to re-join the team for this season, and get to meet more of, and know #DasherNation in the new season.

"I'm excited to be back around town, and hanging out," Coash said. "To Dasher fans, I really hope you're all staying safe, and healthy out there. Be ready for this season, because we're going to step out on the ice and put on a show. We want all of you to be able to come out and see us, so remember to be careful out there."

