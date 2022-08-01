Coach Santini Appointed General Manager

The Delaware Thunder Professional Hockey Club is proud to announce the promotion of Lou Santini to General Manager and Head Coach. With Delaware since the beginning, Coach Santini is ready to take the next step. Santini has a plethora of Hockey experience, including coaching in the EHL, USHL, NCAA, and ECHL. In his playing days, he protected Iona College's net at the NCAA level. Coach Santini is the most experienced coach in the FPHL and is considered a bench tactician. He runs high-level practices and is renowned for his video analysis and breakdown. Known as a class act, Coach Santini is well respected in all of hockey.

"I am excited to be appointed the General Manager of the Thunder." Coach Santini stated. CEO/President Charles F Pens Sr. was quoted, "Coach Santini has been with the Thunder since day one, and we consider him the top coach in the league. His pedigree is unrivaled, and his practices, video, and game preparation set him apart. He has a Hockey resume that covers all levels from NCAA, Juniors, and the ECHL. This is why we are promoting Coach Santini to the GM position."

Coach Santini went on to say, "Charlie Pens brought Pro Hockey to the state of Delaware and we will continue to build the tradition. We are looking forward to continuing to build relationships with the community and making our organization one of the best in the league. I am grateful to keep our success going in the right direction."

