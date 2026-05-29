Coach Redmond's Son Battles Cancer in High School

Published on May 29, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Louisville Kings YouTube Video







Coach Redmond shares his son Britt's battle with cancer - and how, through 6 surgeries and 4 rounds of chemo, their family stayed focused on one thing: win the day.

Today, Britt is cancer-free.

Watch the full uncensored episode on our YouTube channel.

#ufl #football #4th&Goal







United Football League Stories from May 29, 2026

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