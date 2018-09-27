Coach Hill Returns to Wilson

Wilson, NC - The Tobs are excited to announce that Head Coach Bryan Hill will be returning to the Tobs for the 2019 season. The decision was an easy choice after seeing what Hill brought to the table in Wilson. Leading the Tobs to a North Division Championship and coming just one game short of a Petit Cup Championship Series were two giant steps forward for the Tobs.

Looking back at the Tobs successful season, it just wasn't enough for the fierce competitor in Hill. He feels there is more work to be done and that he can bring a championship home to Wilson. Hill had this to say about his return, "I am beyond excited to return to for the 2019 summer and even more thankful to the Tobs organization for bringing me back. My family and I had an amazing time living in Wilson and look forward to another summer of fun. My coaches and I are already hard at work building a championship team that is looking to defend our North Division title and push forward to the Pettit Cup. I can't wait to see Fleming Stadium packed with Tobs fans in 2019!". The Tobs organization could not agree more and understands that having Hill back on board means a very promising 2019 season.

Hill's recruiting efforts brought the winning mentality back to Historic Fleming Stadium. In his first season back with the Tobs some of Wilson's top performers were bit with the injury bug, but Hill still managed to field an extremely competitive roster. Having 1 player selected to the 2018 CPL-Select Team, 2 players selected to the 2018 All-CPL Team, and 5 players selected to the CPL All-Star Game was an incredible upgrade for the Tobs. Furthermore, Hill managed to have one of the most feared bullpens in the league while keeping his pitchers fresh and ready to return to school healthy. When asked about Hill's return General Manager Mike Bell stated, "Bryan is not only a great coach, but he is also a great person and friend of mine. The passion and love that he brings to this game is contagious and it really rubs off on all his players. Bryan's ability to recruit winning talent from all over the nation and bring them together as a Tobs family makes for an easy decision of having Bryan back on board.".

Prior to returning to Wilson, Hill had a 4-year stint managing the Steamers. He amassed a 153-72 (.680) overall record, claim the Petitt cup in 2015, and was named CPL Coach of the year in 2013 & 2015. During his 4 full-seasons with Edenton Hill laid claim to five of the eight 1st/2nd Half Division Champions. Additionally, after raising the Petitt Cup in 2015 Edenton was also named Perfect Game Summer Collegiate Team of the Year. During his first year as manager of the Steamers (2013) his team was ranked 6th in the Perfect Game Summer Collegiate Baseball Final Poll. Not only has Bryan's coaching success stood out, but he has had several individual player awards:

Coastal Plain League Hitter of the Year (2015)

Coastal Plain League Pitcher of the Year (2015)

15 CPL Midseason All-Stars

13 Rawlings CPL Player of the Week Honors

30 MLB Draft Picks

8 MLB Free Agent Signees

Hill is currently serving as Hitting & Third Base Coach at Chowan University, Division II in Murfreesboro, NC, and has since 2014. Prior to serving as the hitting coach at Chowan, Hill was named the pitching coach starting in 2011.

Hill played his collegiate baseball at Chowan from 2006-2009 as a 2-way player, LHP & outfielder. He holds the career record for innings pitched (267.1) and was named to the All NCAA South Region Team as a pitcher in 2006. Additionally, Hill played the 2007 summer within the CPL for the now disbanded New Bern Fiver Rats as a starting pitcher. Prior to his collegiate playing days, Hill was a member of American Legion Post 39 when they won the State Championship in 2005 and was also named MVP during the 2006 season with Post 39. In High School, Bryan attended and played at J.H. Rose and was a member of the 2003 & 2004 4-A High School State Champions and was also designated Defensive Player of the year in 2005.

He is married to Jacqueline Hill of Chesapeake, Virginia. The couple has two daughters, Lou-Anna and Eliza. They currently reside in Murfreesboro, N.C.

