Blowfish Announce 1st Three Players Signed for 2019

September 27, 2018 - Coastal Plain League (Coastal Plain) - Lexington County Blowfish News Release





The 2018 Lexington County Blowfish Season may still be fresh in the minds of many fans, but the Blowfish front office is already making moves for 2019. The theme for next season has yet to be released, but the team did announce the first player signings for the 2019 season.

Along with being in-state products, all three signees are student athletes at North Greenville University and are the first players to sign on for the 2019 Blowfish campaign.

Brock Robinson, a transfer from USC-Lancaster, is a right-handed pitcher who won a Rawlings Collegiate Gold Glove award in 2018. Brady Smith is another transfer into NGU. Brady had nine appearances in 2018, with 12 strikeouts and an ERA of 1.00.

Both pitchers will be called upon to shore up a Blowfish pitching staff that finished 2018 with a 6.38 ERA. That pitching staff finished the season strong, but Smith and Robinson will be counted on to add depth early in the season.

Josh Senter is the third signee for the 2019 Blowfish squad. Senter is a sophomore from Lexington, where he graduated from River Bluff High School. Blowfish fans were able to get a look at him in 2018, as he played for the Forest City Owls. Senter is primarily a center-fielder, though he can play multiple positions in the outfield.

The Lexington County Blowfish are taking a different approach to recruiting this team's roster. Along with second year Head Coach Marshall McDonald, the Blowfish front office team is working together to scout out and sign the right players for 2019.

"Josh will give us great speed in the outfield and at the top of the batting order. And he has CPL experience, playing in Forest City last season, which is huge for us," said head coach Marshall McDonald.

"Both Brock and Brady have quality arms that will have immediate impacts this season for the Blowfish," Marshall told me over the phone. With Brock's gold glove and Brady's low ERA "it shows they both have intangibles that will be very helpful for us during the grind of this summer."

These are just the first three players to officially sign with the Blowfish. The roster will continue to be filled out throughout the fall. Stay informed on all Blowfish news by following on social media and listening to the "Inside the Fish Tank" podcast each week!

