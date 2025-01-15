Blowfish Unveil 20th Anniversary Jerseys, 2025 Player Signings

January 15, 2025 - Coastal Plain League (Coastal Plain)

Lexington County Blowfish News Release







LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. - The 20th season for Lexington County Blowfish kicked off Wednesday by unveiling new crimson red theme player jerseys at a community luncheon in front of a packed Stadium Club of fans and partners.

The 20th anniversary jerseys, which are crimson red with the Blowfish wordmark arched across the front in dark navy, outlined in white, will be on display at all home games for the 2025 season, including the home opener against the Macon Bacon on May 30.

EXCITING NEWS! A LIST OF OUR RETURNING PLAYERS FOR THE 2025 SEASON

The Blowfish announced the return of 12 players who previously played for the organization over the past two seasons:

Cade Bouknight (USC Aiken/Batesburg-Leesville HS/Batesburg-Leesville, S.C.)

Zander Buchan (Jacksonville State/AC Flora HS/Columbia, S.C.)

Zach Cowart (Lander/River Bluff HS/Lexington, S.C.)

Brent Gibbs (College of Charleston/Spring Valley HS/Columbia, S.C.)

Lucas Highberger (USC Aiken/Chapin HS/Chapin, S.C.)

Ty Marshall (Clemson/Brookland-Cayce HS/Cayce, S.C.)

Blake Martin (Charlotte/Dutch Fork HS/Irmo, S.C.)

Parker Mergo (Newberry/Brookland-Cayce HS/West Columbia, S.C.)

Walker Mitchell (Coastal Carolina/River Bluff HS/Lexington, S.C.)

Thomas Powell (North Greenville/River Bluff HS/Lexington, S.C.)

Kevin Steelman (College of Charleston/Blythewood HS/Columbia, S.C.)

Scott Templeton (Charleston [W.Va.]/Oceanside Collegiate Academy/Mount Pleasant, S.C.)

USC GAMECOCKS, CLEMSON TIGERS, COLLEGE OF CHARLESTON, THE CITADEL & COASTAL CAROLINA PLAYERS ADDITIONS FOR 2025

Additionally, the Blowfish signed nine players from in-state Division I programs, including three from College of Charleston, two apiece from Clemson, South Carolina and The Citadel and one from Coastal Carolina.

The Gamecocks joining the roster this summer are Beau Hollins (Lexington, S.C./River Bluff HS) and Tyler June (Manning, S.C./Laurence Manning Academy).

Marshall, a former Brookland-Cayce HS standout, will return and link up with current Clemson teammate Dion Brown (York, S.C./Lewisville HS) for the Coastal Plain League season.

MORE EXCITING COMMUNITY EVENTS FOR 2025

In addition to the 20th anniversary announcements, Blowfish co-owner Bill Shanahan provided more information on upcoming community events:

11th Annual Lexington County Chili Cookoff (Sunday, Feb. 16, 12-5 p.m. at Icehouse Amphitheater in Lexington, S.C.)

Advance tickets on sale: $15 adults/$5 children

Advance tickets available at: https://goblowfishbaseball.com/chili-cookoff/

10th Annual Shamrock Parade (Sunday, March 9, 3 p.m. in downtown Lexington, S.C.)

More information available at: https://goblowfishbaseball.com/shamrock-parade/

For more information on the Blowfish organization, visit GoBlowfishBaseball.com or call the Front Office at 803-254-3474.

