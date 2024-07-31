Tickets on Sale for CPL Championship Series

The Blowfish will face the Wilmington Sharks in the Coastal Plain League Petitt Cup Championship Series, which is set to open at 7:05 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1 at Lexington County Baseball Stadium.

You can purchase tickets now for Game 1 of the Championship Series in Lexington. Click here to search for seats.

Gates will open at 6 p.m. Thursday and first pitch is at 7:05. We hope to see you at the ballpark to cheer on the Blowfish!

We will also have Thirsty Thursday specials taking place throughout the game.

Here is the full CPL Petitt Cup Championship Series schedule:

Thursday, Aug. 1 - Wilmington Sharks at Blowfish - 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 2 - Blowfish at Wilmington Sharks - 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 3 - Blowfish at Wilmington Sharks - 7 p.m. (if necessary)

