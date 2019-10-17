Co-General Managers Lead Storm to New Heights

October 17, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Lake Elsinore Storm News Release





Lake Elsinore, Calif. - The Lake Elsinore Storm, Class-A Advance affiliate of the San Diego Padres, have appointed two of their top executive employees, Christine Kavic and Shaun Brock, as the new leadership team to tackle the ever-changing landscape of minor league baseball. Christine and Shaun will be co- General Managers and will be dividing duties based on their respective areas of expertise. Christine has been with the team since 2017, serving as CFO and head of Human Resources, and brings a wealth of knowledge from her 20-year background in HR, accounting and finance. As CO-GM, Christine will be focusing on; the Cal League relationship, community relations and outreach, local government relations and in park operations, along with a continued focus on finance and HR. As one of only 7 female GMs in the MiLB, Christine will bring a unique perspective to an underrepresented demographic.

Shaun Brock joined the team this season as Assistant General Manager and Director of Food & Beverage Operations. Prior to joining the Storm team, Shaun worked with multiple CPG companies, as a consultant and operations leader for over 20 years, most recently as Vice President of Operations for Storm partner, Hangar 24 Craft Brewery. As CO-GM Shaun will manage the San Diego Padres affiliate relationship as well as head the food and beverage and sales and partnership teams, in order to enhance sponsorship and bring world class food service to the park. "Storm Baseball is about moments, it's the first time you see the 'Angry Eyes' Logo, as my son says." "I first walked into our amazing park 26 years ago when the park opened and now when I bring my family to the park, I get to have the experience all over again by watching them experience their own moments in our park and with our team." - Shaun Brock

The focus this year for the GM team is to bring a fan experience to the Lake Elsinore Diamond that is unmatched in the area. Our day-one challenge to our staff is to promote a "yes, and" mentality not a "yes, but" mentality. "We want our staff to focus on what we could do and what we can be," says Kavic.

Under its new leadership, the Storm will continue to provide great baseball and family entertainment all year long. In addition, we will partner with the city to "Dream Extreme," by continuing to bring in amazing events such as Robby Gordon Stadium Super Trucks, West Coast Thunder and Nitro Circus. These events provide the opportunity for our team to create memories and enhance fan experiences for thousands of fans that last a lifetime.

Together with ownership, Kavic and Brock look forward to guiding Storm baseball to extreme new heights!

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from October 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.