San Jose Giants Release 2019 Community Report: Giants

The San Jose Giants released today their 2019 Community Report. The report serves as an overview of the organization's community outreach, charitable fundraising efforts, youth development, in-stadium service and community events hosted at Municipal Stadium as well as a 'thank you' to all fans, partners, players and staff members.

"We are extremely blessed to open the Excite Ballpark gates to the best fans and partners in all of Minor League Baseball. The passion and loyalty displayed by our community is the inspiration behind every San Jose Giants home game and community event.," said Daniel Orum, San Jose Giants President and CEO. "We are eager to continue the momentum next year and are working hard to bring an even better experience to Excite Ballpark in 2020."

The 2019 Community Report demonstrates the club's activity in the community and overall pledge to giving back both inside and outside the stadium's gates. Highlights of the report include information about Giants player and mascot appearances, staff volunteer efforts, Excite Credit Union Hometown Heroes, special fundraising programs, Minor League Baseball community initiatives, in-stadium service, San Jose Giants baseball and more.

For more information on the San Jose Giants and how to get your organization involved next season, call 408.297.1435 or visit sjgiants.com.

