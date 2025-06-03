Clutch Saves in Pivotal Moments!: USL Jägermeister Cup Save of the Round: Nominees
June 3, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video
The second round of the 2025 USL Jägermeister Cup produced some top-shelf denials! Make sure to cast your vote for your favorite nominee for the USL Jägermeister Cup Fans' Choice Save of the Round below. Voting runs through Friday, June 6 at 12 p.m. ET.
