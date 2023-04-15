Clutch Pitching Performances Help Blue Rocks to 3-2 Win
April 15, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Wilmington Blue Rocks News Release
The Wilmington Blue Rocks (4-4) defeated the Hickory Crawdads (3-3) 3-2 in a tight-knit battle at Frawley Stadium on Saturday evening.
Both the Blue Rocks and Crawdads' offense took time to get going, with the Rocks kicking off the scoring in the bottom of the fifth thanks to a Jordy Barley sacrifice fly.
The Crawdads were able to answer immediately, as Frainyer Chavez hit a sacrifice fly of his own in the top of the sixth to tie the game up at one.
What would follow was the deciding factor, as Caleb Farmer clubbed the first home run of his career at the High-A level to deep left field, scoring Nick Shumpert and give Wilmington the 3-1 lead.
Hickory was able to get one back in the top of the ninth with an RBI single by Angel Aponte, but it did not matter as Jack Sinclair shut the door to record his second save of the season and secure the win for the Blue Rocks.
It was mostly a pitching duel throughout the entire game, as Rocks' starter Kyle Luckham went four innings in his first career minor league start, allowing two hits and two walks, while also chipping in four strikeouts.
On the other side, Crawdads' starter Mitch Bratt went 4 â innings, allowing three hits, one run, and one walk while striking out three.
Both bullpens were effective, as well, with the Rocks' pen totaling five innings, three hits, two runs, two walks, and four strikeouts. The Crawdads' pen executed similar numbers, totaling 3 â innings, two hits, two runs, two walks, and one strikeout.
The Blue Rocks will look to secure their first series win of the season, as they will welcome the Crawdads to Frawley Stadium for the final game of the series on Sunday afternoon at 1pm.
