Close Game, Tough Loss

September 2, 2018 - Southern League (SL) - Chattanooga Lookouts News Release





Lookouts pitching stood it's ground in the 2-1 loss at Jackson yesterday. The bats fell short of driving in runs in the first four innings however. o The offense left three of five runners in scoring position against the Generals pitching. Anthony Marzi would allow a run in the fourth and the Lookouts hitting ceased until late in the game. After being retired eleven in a row, Brent Rooker had an infield hit. Meanwhile a two triple inning in the eighth produced an insurance run for Jackson. A ninth inning double from Jaylin Davis and a single from Jimmy Kerrigan made it a one run game. A fly ball out would end the threat in the Lookouts third loss of the series.

The final game of the 2018 season is set for a 3:05EDT start with RHP-Sean Poppen (5-7,3.90) facing RHP-Bo Takahashi(3-3,5.18). Air time on 961.FM and at MiLB.com will be at 2:50 EDT.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from September 2, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.