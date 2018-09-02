BayBears Drop Both Games of Sunday Doubleheader

September 2, 2018 - Southern League (SL) - Mobile BayBears News Release





MOBILE, Ala. - The Mobile BayBears, the Double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, dropped both games of Sunday's doubleheader at Hank Aaron Stadium against the Montgomery Biscuits, falling 11-2 in game one and 4-0 in game two.

GAME ONE:

The BayBears trailed by just two runs, 3-1, through four innings, but the Biscuits pulled away with eight runs in the final three frames.

Nathan Lukes capped the scoring in a four-run fifth with a two-run homer. After a two-run Mike Brosseau single in the sixth, Lucius Fox hit his first Double-A home run to plate a pair of runs in the seventh. Brosseau finished the game with four RBIs.

Jesus Castillo (9-5) gave up seven runs on 10 hits, both season-highs, in a five-inning start. It was the first time he was handed a loss since June 3.

Jahmai Jones had his third straight multi-hit game, going 2-for-4. Jones went just 1-for-15 in the previous series against Pensacola.

With the loss, the BayBears were eliminated from playoff contention.

GAME TWO:

The BayBears (65-70 overall, 28-39 second half) were held to just one hit and three baserunners in a fifth straight loss.

The only hit Benton Moss (8-5) allowed was a leadoff single to Brendon Sanger in the bottom of the second. Moss faced the minimum in five scoreless innings pitched.

Matt Ball (1-3) retired the first eight batters of the game and nine of the first 10 before struggling in the fourth inning. He exited the game with two outs in the fourth, after giving up four Montgomery (79-60, 42-27) runs on three hits and four walks.

Jeremy Beasley faced the minimum in three scoreless innings of relief. He allowed one hit and one walk, but Mobile turned a pair of double plays.

The BayBears wrap up the 2018 season with a home game against Montgomery Monday at 12:05 p.m. CDT. Southpaw Patrick Sandoval (1-0, 1.23 ERA) is scheduled to make the start for Mobile. Live coverage can be seen on MiLB.tv (subscription required, promo code: BAYBEARS) and heard on the BayBears Broadcast Network, the TuneIn Radio App, and the MiLB First Pitch App, with the Countdown to First Pitch starting at 11:45 a.m.

Single-game tickets and ticket packages are currently on sale. Group and hospitality offerings can be reserved by calling (251) 479-BEAR (2327).

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from September 2, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.