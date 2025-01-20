Clipper Magazine Stadium to Host 5th Annual Pack the Park Event
January 20, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)
Lancaster Stormers News Release
Lancaster, PA - Clipper Magazine Stadium is proud to announce the 5th annual Pack the Park event, taking place from Tuesday, January 21st, through Friday, January 24th, from 9 AM to 5 PM each day. This community-driven event aims to fill skids throughout the stadium concourse with donated items to support those in need in our community.
Donation Information: Items can be dropped off at the BCF Group Box Office at Clipper Magazine Stadium during event hours.
- Food Items: All food donations should be non-perishable and in non-glass containers. Suggested items include condiments, canned soup, rice, cereal, canned fruit, coffee, and pantry staples like sugar and stock.
- Personal Care Items: High-need items include toothbrushes, toothpaste, hand soap, deodorant, feminine hygiene products, razors, shampoo, conditioner, and baby essentials like diapers and wipes.
- Clothing and Housewares: New or gently used clothing, shoes, books, and housewares will be donated directly to Goodwill Keystone Area. Items in high demand for other neighborhood organizations include t-shirts, thermal underwear, thermal socks, pants (sizes M, L, XL), hand and foot warmers, and boots. Cleaning products, pillows, blankets, and sleeping bags are also greatly needed.
Join Us to Make a Difference: Every donation helps make a tangible impact on the lives of those in need. With your support, we can fill the stadium and provide essential items to those in our community who need them most.
