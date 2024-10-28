Clingstones Announce Game Times for 2025 Inaugural Season

October 28, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







Columbus, GA  - The Columbus Clingstones, the Double-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, have announced their game times for the Inaugural 2025 season. 

The Clingstones will play 69 home games at Synovus Park beginning with the Opening Day on Tuesday, April 15 at 7:05 p.m. against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, Double-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins.

"We are excited as an organization to take another step towards solidifying the inaugural season schedule at Synovus Park," said Clingstones general manager Pete Laven. "We can't wait to release our full promotional calendar to fans in early 2025!"

All weekday night games, Tuesday - Friday, will begin at 7:05 p.m. with first pitch for each Saturday game scheduled for 6:05 p.m. Sunday home games will feature a 1:05 pm matinee start with the exception of a special Memorial Day Sunday game at 6:05 pm followed by post-game fireworks! Other notable dates for the 2025 season include Columbus being home on Easter Sunday (April 20), Mother's Day (May 11), Armed Forces Day (May 17), Father's Day (June 15), and Independence Day (July 4).

The historic season opening home series at Synovus Park will begin on Tuesday, April 15 through Sunday, April 20 against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. The Clingstones open the 2025 season on the road Friday, April 4 with a three-game road series (4/4-4/6) against the Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays), followed by a six-game series at the Biloxi Shuckers (Milwaukee Brewers), April 8 - April 13.

Other promotions and giveaways will be announced later, and all game times are subject to change.

2025 full season ticket membership deposits are available at clingstones.com. For questions, please contact the Clingstones via email at [email protected], by phone at (706) 268-9594, or in-person at the Clingstones administrative offices at 1243 Broadway in Columbus.

