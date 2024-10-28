Trash Pandas Announce 2025 Game Times

MADISON, Alabama - The Rocket City Trash Pandas, in conjunction with Minor League Baseball, are excited to reveal official game times for the 2025 season.

The fifth season in team history will both start and finish at Toyota Field, with 50 of the 69 home games featuring the traditional 6:35 P.M. first pitch.

All Sunday home games this season will have a 2:35 P.M. start time, with the lone exception being a 1:05 P.M. first pitch to end the schedule on September 14th.

Three 11:05 A.M. Education Day games will highlight the first month of the season on Wednesday, April 9th, Wednesday, April 23rd, and Wednesday, May 7th. The remaining matchups will have a 6:05 P.M. designation for April 8th, April 22nd, May 6th, and an Independence Eve celebration on July 3rd.

Gate opening times for the general public are 65 minutes before scheduled first pitch, and fans with VIP access can enter 95 minutes before first pitch. Both gate and first pitch times are subject to change throughout the season.

Fans can now start booking group outings for the 2025 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or by calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403 option 2. 20-Game Mini Plans and single-game ticket vouchers are also available at tptix.com.

The full 138-game schedule runs from April 4 until Sunday, September 14 at home against the Lookouts. Rocket City will play 69 games at Toyota Field and 69 games on the road against the other seven teams in the Southern League.

