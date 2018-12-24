Cleburne Deals for Former Aggie Vinson

CLEBURNE, Texas - The Cleburne Railroaders announced Monday the acquisition of right-handed pitcher Andrew Vinson from the Sussex County Miners of the Can-Am League in exchange for right-handed pitcher Dylan Mouzakes and a player to be named later.

Vinson, 25, starred as a reliever at Texas A&M University from 2013-2016, helping the Aggies reach the NCAA Tournament in four consecutive seasons, including Super Regional appearances in 2015 and 2016. The native of Flower Mound, Texas finished his Aggie career with a sparkling 2.58 ERA in a school-record 105 outings, 102 of which came as a reliever. His career ERA ranked 14th in Texas A&M history at the time of graduation.

Vinson was selected by the Los Angeles Angels in the 10th round of the 2016 MLB Draft, beginning his professional career with the Rookie-level Orem Owlz that same season. After going 4-1 with a 3.68 ERA in 13 appearances, the righty was promoted to Class-A Burlington to finish out the year.

In 2017, the Angels organization converted Vinson to a starter, and he responded with a 9-11 record and 4.58 ERA in 114.0 innings. For the season, the 6'0, 185-pounder struck out 92 while walking just 32, and allowed 128 hits.

Los Angeles released Vinson prior to the 2018 campaign, prompting his first season of independent baseball with the Sussex County Miners. Vinson began the year operating out of the Miners bullpen, making four relief appearances before shifting to the rotation. In 20 total games, including 16 starts, Vinson posted a strong 4.16 ERA along with a 7-5 record. He allowed only 95 hits in 101.2 innings, walking 43 while recording 70 strikeouts. The Miners went on to win the Can-Am League title, with Vinson making a pair of postseason starts. He pitched brilliantly in the Championship Series against Quebec, allowing only four hits and three earned runs over eight innings in a tough-luck 4-3 loss.

Vinson's pro record stands at 20-20 entering the 2019 season, with a 4.27 ERA over 67 games and 41 starts. He has notched 191 strikeouts to 82 walks, covering 252.2 innings of work.

Mouzakes, 24, spent each of the last two seasons with the Railroaders, making 28 combined starts with a 7-12 record. In 2018, he tossed 80.0 innings to the tune of a 4.84 ERA, striking out 71 while issuing 31 walks. The Pace University alum was acquired from the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks early in the 2017 season in exchange for outfielder Devan Ahart.

