Cleburne Completes Swap for Holifield

November 21, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Cleburne Railroaders News Release





CLEBURNE, Tex. - The Cleburne Railroaders announced Thursday the acquisition of right-handed pitcher Landon Holifield from the Rockland Boulders of the Frontier League in exchange for right-handed pitcher John Shull. It is the 'Roaders second trade with the Boulders in the current offseason, following the deal that re-acquired catcher Blake Grant-Parks on October 28.

Holifield is a native of Fort Worth, having played his high school baseball for nearby Boswell. The 25-year old right-hander put together an excellent campaign last season with Rockland, going 1-1 with a 2.79 ERA in 27 appearances, including three starts. Over 42.0 innings of work, Holifield allowed only 36 hits, picking up 53 strikeouts to just 13 walks (4.1:1 ratio). 10 of the 13 runs that Holifield allowed in 2019 came over the course of two outings, and the right-hander was unscored upon in 21 of 24 relief appearances.

Holifield began his college career at Fort Scott Community College in 2013, where he spent two seasons with the Greyhounds. The 6'4, 230-pounder transferred to Abilene Christian University for his junior season, where he made ten appearances to the tune of a 4.34 ERA. Holifield sat out the 2016 season after transferring to Wichita State University, then made 17 appearances for the Shockers in 2017. He finished the year with a 3.95 ERA, striking out 20 in 13.2 innings. Over his first ten outings covering 11.0 innings, Holifield allowed only three hits and one run while striking out 18.

The Milwaukee Brewers signed Holifield as an undrafted free agent following the 2017 season, assigning him to their Rookie-level Arizona League affiliate. Holifield was off to a strong start as a professional, notching a 1.80 ERA in 17 relief appearances before an injury ended his season and sidelined him for the entirety of the 2018 campaign.

Shull signed with the Railroaders on August 16 as a true rookie out of the University of the Incarnate Word. The 23-year old pitched in eight games with Cleburne, allowing three earned runs in 11.1 innings. Shull struck out nine and walked only two, allowing 12 hits.

For information on partnerships, season tickets, group outings, and party packages, call the Railroaders main office at (817) 945-8705, or visit the Railroaders official website at www.railroaderbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from November 21, 2019

Cleburne Completes Swap for Holifield - Cleburne Railroaders

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.