Clay Jacobs' 3 RBIs Aid LumberKings Comeback to Beat Flyboys

June 24, 2024 - Prospect League (Prospect)

LAFAYETTE, Ind. - The Clinton LumberKings (13-7) emerged victorious against the Lafayette Aviators (12-11) with a final score of 9-6 in an intense back-and-forth ballgame.

The LumberKings showcased a balanced offensive effort, highlighted by Rayth Petersen and Chase Womack, who scored three runs each. Clay Jacobs played a pivotal role, driving in three runs with his four hits. Despite some struggles, James Hackett contributed with two RBIs, both from sacrifice flies.

The game started strong for Clinton with a four-run first inning. James Hackett's sacrifice fly brought home the first run, followed by Connor Giusti's bases-loaded walk and a two-RBI double from Ben Swails. In the fourth inning, the LumberKings capitalized on an error and another sacrifice fly from Hackett to extend their lead to 6-1. However, the Aviators fought back, with Shane Lewis hitting a two-run homer and driving in another run with a single. By the sixth inning, the Aviators had tied the game at 6-6.

Clinton regained the lead in the eighth inning when Jacobs delivered a clutch two-RBI single. Womack's savvy base running allowed him to steal home, sealing the game at 9-6. Pitcher Jai Jensen earned the win with a solid relief appearance, while Sam Lavin secured his fourth save of the season by shutting down the Aviators in the final two innings.

The LumberKings' pitching staff had a mixed performance. Brenden Martin started the game, allowing three runs over four innings, including a home run by Shane Lewis. Cade Turner and Daniel Mosarah each faced difficulties, with Turner giving up two runs in less than an inning. However, Jensen and Lavin steadied the ship, combining for three scoreless innings to close out the game.

Lafayette's pitchers struggled to contain Clinton's offense. Starter Evan Cooke gave up five runs over three innings, and Jonathan Phipps, who took the loss, allowed three crucial runs in the eighth inning. Despite their efforts, the Aviators couldn't overcome the LumberKings' persistent offense, leaving them with a tough defeat.

The LumberKings look to sweep the two-game set against the Aviators tomorrow. Game two is set to start at 11:00 a.m. CT. Catch all the action on PLTV or 100.3 WCCI-FM.

