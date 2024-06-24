Aviators Pull Off Comeback Despite LumberKings Offensive Efforts

LAFAYETTE, Ind. - In a dramatic showdown, the Clinton LumberKings fell to the Lafayette Aviators 9-8 after a nail-biting ninth inning. The Aviators struck first in the opening inning, with Mikey Scott grounding out to second base, allowing Grant Miller to score. The Aviators extended their lead to 3-0 in the third inning due to a fielding error by Rayth Petersen, which allowed two runs to score.

Despite strong performances from Clinton's hitters, including Timmons' home run and McCurdy's and Womack's crucial RBIs, the LumberKings' pitching faltered late in the game. Owen Coffman and Carson Knebel held their ground early, but the bullpen couldn't contain the Aviators' late surge. Hayden Vickroy took the loss, unable to stop Lafayette's relentless attack in the final inning.

The LumberKings responded in the fifth inning, thanks to Blake Timmons' three-run homer, which brought home Mason McCurdy and Cougar Cooke. Clinton continued their rally in the sixth inning when Bryan Belo singled and eventually scored on a fielding error by the left fielder, pushing the LumberKings ahead 5-3. In the seventh, Clay Jacobs scored on a passed ball, further extending Clinton's lead to 6-3.

In the eighth inning, Clinton added two more runs, with McCurdy getting hit by a pitch to bring in a run, followed by Chase Womack also getting hit by a pitch to score Cooke, making it 8-3. However, the Aviators began their comeback in the bottom of the eighth with a single by Jacob Danneman, scoring Karson Kennedy to cut the deficit to 8-4.

The ninth inning saw a complete turnaround as Lafayette capitalized on multiple errors and timely hits. Josiah Miller's two-run single, followed by Tucker Platt's RBI double, brought the Aviators within one run. Shane Lewis then reached on an error by first baseman Karson Grout, allowing Tanner Holland to score and tie the game. Alec Gonzalez delivered the final blow with a single to third base, bringing Lewis home and securing the Aviators' victory at 9-8.

The LumberKings travel to Illinois Valley on Tuesday, June 24 in a must-win game to keep the Pistol Shrimp at bay in their hopes of clinching the first half of the Northwest Division. First pitch is set for 7:05 pm. You can catch all the action on PLTV or WCCI-FM 100.3.

