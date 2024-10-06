Claudia Zornoza's Free Kick, Mina Tanaka's Goal#nwsl
October 6, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Utah Royals FC YouTube Video
Check out the Utah Royals FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...
National Women's Soccer League Stories from October 6, 2024
- RSL Extend Unbeaten Run to Five Games with 1-0 Win at San Jose - Utah Royals FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Utah Royals FC Stories
- Player Spotlight: Gladiator Tejada the Heroine in Louisville Win
- How the Utah Royals Are Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month 2024
- Utah Royals Fall to Visiting San Diego Wave
- Royals Unified Kickoff Season against Murray High School Unified
- Utah Royals Suffer Narrow Defeat to Kansas City Current