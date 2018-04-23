Clarke, Dashers Part Ways

Brent Clarke, the head coach of the Danville Dashers will not be returning to the team next season. At the tail end of the 2017/2018 season, Clarke and his wife Marah welcomed a brand new baby boy into the world which led him to the decision to be closer to home as they take this new journey into parenthood together.

Clarke would have this to say concerning the departure.

"I would like to thank Mr. Soskin and the Danville organization for giving me the opportunity to coach here in Danville this past season, it was certainly an up and down year with injuries and call ups. We pushed through all of that, and I felt like we had the team to make a run at a championship so it was tough to lose in the first round. I'd like to thank all of the players, staff, and Diane Short for everything this season and I wish the Dashers the best of luck next season."

Team owner Barry Soskin also had kind words for Clarke as the departure was finalized. " We at the Dashers organization would like to thank Brent Clarke for his time spent here as a player and a coach. He did a great job filling tough shoes when he took over as head coach this season coming off of a Commissioner Cup winning season. Going forward we wish nothing but the best for Brent and his family and hope that our paths will cross again."

The off season always brings change in the sports world and the Dashers are looking forward to filling in the blanks before the start of the 2018/2019 season.

