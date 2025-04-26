Clark Cup Western Conference Final: Lincoln Stars 4, Waterloo Black Hawks 3
April 26, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)
Lincoln Stars YouTube Video
Check out the Lincoln Stars Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...
United States Hockey League Stories from April 26, 2025
- Extra Attackers Make It Interesting - Waterloo Black Hawks
- Stars Even Up Series, Defeat Black Hawks - Lincoln Stars
- Russo, Brandt, Cruthers, Dixon Named Coach of the Year Finalists - USHL
- Fighting Five: Saints Host Lumberjacks in Game 2 on Saturday - Dubuque Fighting Saints
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.