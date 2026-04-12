Clark Cup Playoffs First Round: Muskegon Lumberjacks 5, Cedar Rapids RoughRiders 2
Published on April 11, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
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United States Hockey League Stories from April 11, 2026
- Jacks Sweep Opening Round and Move On, Beat Cedar Rapids, 5-2 - Muskegon Lumberjacks
- McMorrow, Brown Are NCAA Champs - Waterloo Black Hawks
- USHL NEWS: Dates, Times Announced for Conference Semifinals - USHL
- Sioux City Defeats Tri-City, 6-2, on Saturday, Musketeers Sweep Best-of-Three First Round Playoff Series - Tri-City Storm
- Stars Advance in USHL Playoffs - Lincoln Stars
- Stampede Set to Face Lincoln Stars in Western Conference Semi-Final - Sioux Falls Stampede
- Storm Face Elimination in Game Two of USHL Western Conference First Round Series Saturday Night at Sioux City - Tri-City Storm
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Other Recent Muskegon Lumberjacks Stories
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