Clark Cup Playoffs First Round: Des Moines Buccaneers 3, Lincoln Stars 2
Published on April 9, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
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United States Hockey League Stories from April 9, 2026
- Stars Drop Series Opener to Buccaneers - Lincoln Stars
- Finley, Hage, Pohlkamp, Zellers Headline USHL Alumni at Frozen Four - USHL
- Series Preview: First Round at Des Moines - Lincoln Stars
- Madison Capitols Tender Quinn Kaiser - USHL
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