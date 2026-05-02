Clark Cup Playoffs Conference Final: Madison Capitals 2, Muskegon Lumberjacks 1

Published on May 1, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Madison Capitols YouTube Video







Game One







United States Hockey League Stories from May 1, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.