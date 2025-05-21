Sports stats



USHL Waterloo Black Hawks

Clark Cup Final - Game 5: Waterloo Muskegon Lumberjacks 4, Black Hawks 3

May 21, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)
Waterloo Black Hawks YouTube Video


Muskegon Lumberjacks are 2025 Clark Cup Champions
Check out the Waterloo Black Hawks Statistics



United States Hockey League Stories from May 21, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Waterloo Black Hawks Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central