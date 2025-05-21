Clark Cup Final - Game 5: Waterloo Muskegon Lumberjacks 4, Black Hawks 3

May 21, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks YouTube Video







Muskegon Lumberjacks are 2025 Clark Cup Champions







United States Hockey League Stories from May 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.