Scoring More Than Goals

Published on September 16, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo, Iowa - The Waterloo Black Hawks and Fahr Beverage will continue a partnership which has generated tens of thousands of dollars for the families of fallen service members and first responders during recent hockey seasons.

For each goal the Black Hawks score at Young Arena in 2025/26, Fahr Beverage will make a contribution to Folds of Honor. The organization has provided life-changing scholarships to the spouses and children of American military personnel, firefighters, and police who have been injured or killed in the line of duty. Nearly 62 thousand scholarships have been awarded by the 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.

"Waterloo fans have shown amazing support for this program, and it is always gratifying to hear the cheer when we post the donation total on the scoreboard," said Black Hawks President and Chief Operating Officer Joe Greene. "We are so pleased to work with Fahr Beverage and have their support in this effort, along with so many other things which are important to our fans and to hockey in the Cedar Valley."

Learn more about Folds of Honor from their website: foldsofhonor.org.

When the Black Hawks score a goal on home ice, $25 will be added to Fahr Beverage's donation total. A running tally of the donation amount will periodically be displayed on Young Arena's video board. Fahr and the Hawks have partnered on similar initiatives benefiting Folds of Honor for more than a decade, generating total contributions in that time worth over $60 thousand.

The puck drops on a new season Wednesday when the Black Hawks meet the Muskegon Lumberjacks during the 2025 DICK'S Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic. The matchup is in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania. Waterloo's first home game at Young Arena is on Saturday, September 27th against the Des Moines Buccaneers at 6:35 p.m. Tickets are on sale now from tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com or by calling the Domino's Black Hawks Box Office at (319) 291-7680.







