Weicks Media Presents Small Business Appreciation Night

Published on September 16, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo, Iowa - Small business owners are eligible for two free tickets to see the Waterloo Black Hawks host the Madison Capitols on Saturday, October 4th, courtesy of Weicks Media.

The Black Hawks are hosting the team's first Small Business Appreciation Night during the 6:35 p.m. matchup. To claim the complimentary seats, entrepreneurs simply need to fill out a brief survey available now from waterlooblackhawks.com.

"Each season, our team works with many small businesses on promotional marketing, group activities, and more," said Black Hawks President and Chief Operating Officer Joe Greene. "It's wonderful to have this opportunity to share an exciting evening of hockey with so many hard-working, creative people, and we appreciate having Weicks Media get behind this idea."

Weicks Media works with clients to meet their diverse and ever-changing needs in the areas of marketing, social media and web development. In a digital world, Weicks Media helps businesses connect with customers who are shopping, buying, and looking for product information. They can help both existing and new brands to maximize their digital footprint.

Participating businesses are invited to visit the Lincoln Savings Bank suite during the game on October 4th. While supplies last, Small Business Night participants who stop in to see the Weicks Media staff, will receive a Big Frig double-walled tumbler.

The Black Hawks open the new season on the road this week during the DICK'S Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic. Follow the games on 1650 The Fan and FloHockey. Tickets for all Hawks home games at Young Arena are on sale now from tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com or by calling the Domino's Black Hawks Box Office at (319) 291-7680.







