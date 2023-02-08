Cito Gaston, First Black Manager in Baseball to Win a World Series

February 8, 2023 - International League (IL) - Worcester Red Sox News Release







As a child in San Antonio and Corpus Christi, TX, Cito Gaston dreamt of becoming a truck driver like his father, a singer, or a professional baseball player. He went on to play with three different clubs: the Atlanta Braves, where he roomed with the late Hank Aaron; the San Diego Padres; and the Pittsburgh Pirates for one season.

His biggest accomplishment came in 1992, when he became the first Black manager in Major League Baseball history to win a World Series, with the Toronto Blue Jays. His managerial career ended with two World Series titles, two American League pennants, four AL East titles, and an induction into the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame in 2002.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from February 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.