Gwinnett Stripers Hosting Free Preseason Party on February 26

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - In preparation for the 2023 season, the Gwinnett Stripers are hosting a Preseason Party at Coolray Field on Sunday, February 26 from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Free admission to the rain-or-shine event includes:

Complimentary Hot Dogs and Soda: Enjoy these ballpark staples, or you can purchase additional food and drinks (beer included) at one of Coolray Field's concession stands.

Self-Guided Tours of Coolray Field: Go behind-the-scenes at the home of the Stripers, including player areas like the clubhouse and dugout.

On-Field Batting Practice (weather permitting): For a $10 donation to Children's Miracle Network, you'll get 10 swings at home plate. Hit one of the targets on the fly and win a prize, including a free Luxury Suite for a 2023 home game!

Activities for Kids: Face painting, inflatable games, and more!

Mystery Autographed Ball Raffle: Enter for your chance to win an autographed baseball every half-hour, beginning at 11 a.m. (must be present to win).

Provide Feedback on New Items: Cast your vote and weigh in on new food items and promotions for 2023.

Single-Game Ticket Sales: It's the first chance to secure seats to all 75 Stripers' home games. Get your tickets to Star Wars Night, Premium Giveaway Saturdays, July 4, and more.

Memberships and Kids Club Card Pick-up: Fans who purchased a 2023 Membership can pick up their packages, and fans who purchased a Little Anglers Kids Club membership can pick up their membership cards.

New Merchandise at Bobby's Tackle Team Store: Be among the first to purchase all-new Stripers' apparel for the 2023 season, including caps, jerseys, player shirseys, tank tops, and more.

Yard Sale: Score some one-of-a-kind Stripers items like game-used jerseys, media guides, team card sets, and even bobbleheads of your favorite players.

Apply to Join our Gameday Staff: If you missed the Job Fair on January 28, you can still submit your application for seasonal positions like Guest Services, Ticket Sellers, Hype Squad, Grounds Crew, and more.

Parking is available for free. Fans will enter the ballpark through the Main Gate. No outside food or drink is allowed.

Gwinnett Stripers' Opening Night at Coolray Field is set for Friday, March 31 vs. Jacksonville. Single-game tickets for Opening Weekend (March 31-April 2) are on sale now at GoStripers.com/tickets.

