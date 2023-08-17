Chuks Mash Their Way to Victory

August 17, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Idaho Falls Chukars News Release







IDAHO FALLS, Idaho - The Chukars and Range Riders kicked off a six game set on Tuesday evening at Melaleuca Field.

It was Daniel Silva on the mound for Idaho Falls, while Michael YaSenka took the bump for Glacier.

The Range Riders got the scoring started in the second inning, it was back-to-back RBI singles from Jake Mackenzie and Kingston Liniak that put the Range Riders up 2-0.

Only a half inning later, Mark Herron Jr stepped up to the plate with two on and one gone. Herron then blasted his ninth homer of the year to put Idaho Falls on top 3-2.

The Chukars would extend on their lead in the bottom of the 4th inning. Stephen Cullen got it started with an RBI groundout that scored Michael John. Brandon Bohning then smacked his third home run in the last two games, which put Idaho Falls on top 6-2.

Glacier made it 6-5 in the top of the fifth thanks to an RBI double from Dean Miller, then a two-run homer from Ben Fitzgerald. Glacier would tie the game up in the top of the seventh inning when Ben Fitzgerald drew a bases loaded hit by pitch.

Victor Rodriguez found himself on the mound in the seventh inning with the bases loaded and one gone. He got Christian Kirley to chop one right back to Rodriguez, then Victor went home with it for out number two. The first pitch of the next at bat was a wild one, but Hunter Hudson behind the plate recovered beautifully, and dished the ball to Rodriguez covering home, to tag Dean Miller at the plate.

After seven innings, the game was tied at six a piece.

In the bottom of the eighth, Idaho Falls blew the game wide open. After an RBI single from Mark Herron Jr, Brandon Bohning found himself with the bases loaded and nobody gone. He blasted a ball deep to left field for a bases clearing triple, as Idaho Falls took a 10-6 lead.

In the top of the ninth, Dean Miller hit a two-run shot the other way to make it 10-8, but Bryant Bagshaw would hang on, and the Chukars would take the series opener.

Brandon Bohning had a great day at the plate, and Mark Herron Jr stayed extremely hot. Bohning went 2-3, with a home run, a triple, and five RBI's. Herron Jr went 2-4 with a home run of his own, and totaled four RBI's.

The Chuks will look to continue their momentum on Wednesday evening for game two. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM, while gates will open at 6:05.

