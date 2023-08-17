Range Riders and Glacier Bank to Host School Supply Collection

August 17, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Glacier Range Riders News Release







Your Glacier Range Riders and Glacier Bank are teaming up August 25-27th to Stuff the Bus at Glacier Bank Park. Fans coming to the games are asked to bring school supplies to benefit our Flathead Valley students. Fans who make a donation will receive a ticket for that night's prize drawing. Items being given away are Mercantile gift cards, autographed baseballs, and Range Riders game-worn jerseys. School supplies needed are:

Backpacks Pens & Pencils Markers & Crayons

Erasers Rulers Scissors

Calculators Notebooks Glue Sticks

Kleenex Paper Towels Clorox Wipes

Dry Erase Markers Sharpies Red Pens

Hilghters 3-Ring Binders Paper

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from August 17, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.