Range Riders and Glacier Bank to Host School Supply Collection
August 17, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Glacier Range Riders News Release
Your Glacier Range Riders and Glacier Bank are teaming up August 25-27th to Stuff the Bus at Glacier Bank Park. Fans coming to the games are asked to bring school supplies to benefit our Flathead Valley students. Fans who make a donation will receive a ticket for that night's prize drawing. Items being given away are Mercantile gift cards, autographed baseballs, and Range Riders game-worn jerseys. School supplies needed are:
Backpacks Pens & Pencils Markers & Crayons
Erasers Rulers Scissors
Calculators Notebooks Glue Sticks
Kleenex Paper Towels Clorox Wipes
Dry Erase Markers Sharpies Red Pens
Hilghters 3-Ring Binders Paper
