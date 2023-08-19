Chuks Even up the Series at Home

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho - The Chukars were looking to even up the series against the Range Rides on Friday evening in Idaho Falls.

It was Jorge Gonzalez on the mound for Idaho Falls, while Nick Zegna took the bump for Glacier.

The Chukars got the scoring started in a massive way early on in this one. With runners on first and third and nobody gone, Michael Kohn ripped a double to start the scoring. A couple of batters later, Mark Herron Jr got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to add on another run. With the bases still juiced, Tyler Wyatt demolished a baseball, as it left the yard for his second grand slam of the season. Ultimately the Chukars sent 11 batters to the plate in the first, and they scored six runs while doing so.

The good guys added on more in the third. Stephen Cullen swung at the first pitch of the inning and mashed one over the fence. A couple of batters later, Brandon Bohning tripled, then Sam Troyer brought him home with a single. An error allowed Troyer to score after the next at bat. At the end of three innings, Idaho Falls led by a score of 9-0.

Glacier scored their first run of this game in the top of the fourth. It was an RBI double from Jackson Raper to make it 9-1. A two run homer from Dean Miller, and then an RBI single again from Jackson Raper made it 9-4 after the top of the sixth.

In the bottom half of the frame, Tyler Wyatt smashed a double for his fifth RBI of the evening. One inning later Michael Kohn drove in two with his single, and then Trevor Halsema joined the party with an RBI double of his own.

Idaho Falls didn't stoop there however. In the bottom of the eighth, a couple of wild pitches allowed both Stephen Cullen and Anthony Frechette to touch home plate. Eduardo Acosta later brought home another runner thanks to his RBI groundout. At the end of the day, the Chukars won this game by a score of 16-5.

With the series now tied up at 2-2, it creates a very important game five at Melaleuca Field on Saturday evening. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM, while the gates will open at 6:00.

Notable Performances:

Wyatt: 2-5, Grand Slam, 2B, 5RBI

Kohn: 2-6, 2B, 3RBI

Troyer: 4-5, RBI, 4R

Cullen: 2-4, HR, 2B, HBP, RBI

Gonzalez: 5.0IP, 8H, 4ER, BB, 4K

Baird: 2.0IP, 2H, ER, 4K

D. Williams: 2.0IP, 2H, 0R

