Chukars Swept on the Road

OGDEN, Utah - Idaho Falls was looking to salvage game three on the road on Thursday evening against the Raptors before heading back home the following day.

Daniel Silva was on the bump for Idaho Falls, squaring off against Pablo Arevalo for Ogden.

The Raptors started the scoring in the bottom of the first inning, when Logan Williams blasted a three run HR to make it 3-0. The Chukars answered back in the top of the second as Mark Herron Jr. hit his third big blast of the year to make it 3-1.

Ogden would continue for one run in the second, one in the third, and two in the fourth. By the fifth inning, the Raptors were up 7-1.

The Chukars started their climb back in the fifth thanks to a two-run home run from Zach May. May leads Idaho Falls with seven of them so far this season. Idaho Falls scored two more in the sixth thanks to RBI singles from Herron Jr and May. At the end of five innings, the score was 7-5 Ogden.

It looked like the Chukars were right back in it, but Ogden broke out for nine runs on six hits in the bottom of the seventh. The Raptors continued for two more in the eighth.

At the end of the day, Ogden would sweep the first half of this six game home-and-home series, with the final score of the latest game being 18-5.

Logan Williams was the highlight for Ogden, going 5-6 with two singles, two home runs, a double, and 9 RBI on the day.

Idaho Falls will be back at home on Friday evening to take on these very same Ogden Raptors. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05, while gates will open at 6:00PM.

