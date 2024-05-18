Chukars Open Season with Exhibition Matchup in Boise

May 18, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Idaho Falls Chukars News Release







Boise, Idaho - The Chukars (0-0) and Boise Hawks (0-0) met for Idaho Falls' first exhibition game of the 2024 season on a picturesque evening in the state's capital. The Chuks got the office going early to take the advantage but Boise were able to string runs together all night long on the way to a 15-6 win for the Hawks.

Kevin Johnson led off the ballgame for the Chuks with a single before stealing second and advancing to third on subsequent throwing error to allow player-coach Luke Navigato the chance to dump a liner into right and put Idaho Falls up 1-0.

Navigato would come home to score on a fielding error to send things to the home half of the opening inning with the Chukars up by a pair of runs.

Boise then went on to score 12 runs from the first through the sixth innings to carry a 10 run advantage into the final third of the contest. Idaho Falls were able to catch a second wind at the plate in the top of the seventh when they managed to push across four runs to close the deficit to 12-6.

The Hawks hit back with three runs of their own in the bottom of the seventh to make it 15-6 for the hosts heading to the eighth. The Hawks bullpen hung zeroes in the eighth and ninth to seal the 15-6 win for Boise.

The Chukars return home on Saturday night to complete the exhibition home and home series with Boise before opening up the regular season on Tuesday night against Missoula at Melaleuca Field.

Posted: May 18, 2024

Chukars Open Season with Exhibition Matchup in Boise

Chukars Open Season with Exhibition Matchup in Boise Friday May 17th Boise, Idaho-The Chukars (0-0) and Boise Hawks (0-0) met for Idaho Falls' first exhibition game of the 2024 season on a picturesque evening in the state's capital. The Chuks got the office going early to take the advantage but Boise were able to string runs together all night long on the way to a 15-6 win for the Hawks.

Kevin Johnson led off the ballgame for the Chuks with a single before stealing second and advancing to third on subsequent throwing error to allow player-coach Luke Navigato the chance to dump a liner into right and put Idaho Falls up 1-0.

Navigato would come home to score on a fielding error to send things to the home half of the opening inning with the Chukars up by a pair of runs.

Boise then went on to score 12 runs from the first through the sixth innings to carry a 10 run advantage into the final third of the contest.

Idaho Falls were able to catch a second wind at the plate in the top of the seventh when they managed to push across four runs to close the deficit to 12-6.

The Hawks hit back with three runs of their own in the bottom of the seventh to make it 15-6 for the hosts heading to the eighth.

The Hawks bullpen hung zeroes in the eighth and ninth to seal the 15-6 win for Boise.

The Chukars return home on Saturday night to complete the exhibition home and home series with Boise before opening up the regular season on Tuesday night against Missoula at Melaleuca Field.

Share

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

window.googletag = window.googletag || {cmd: []}; googletag.cmd.push(function() { var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping() .addSize([992, 0], [728, 90]) .addSize([768, 0], [300, 250]) .addSize([0, 0], [300, 250]) .build(); googletag.defineSlot('/1025241/PLN-WEB/PLN-ContentBottom', [[300, 250], [728, 90]], 'div-gpt-ad-1650373558542-0') .defineSizeMapping(mapping).addService(googletag.pubads()); googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.pubads().collapseEmptyDivs(); googletag.enableServices(); });

googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1650373558542-0'); });

© 2024 Idaho Falls Chukars. All Rights Reserved.

Privacy Policy | Terms Of Use

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Learn about the site developer

var _qevents = _qevents || [];(function() {var elem = document.createElement('script');elem.src = (document.location.protocol == "https:" ? "https://secure" : "http://edge")+ ".quantserve.com/quant.js";elem.async = true;elem.type = "text/javascript";var scpt = document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0];scpt.parentNode.insertBefore(elem, scpt);})();_qevents.push( { qacct:"p-c1MZx5LfVe-Xw"} );var _comscore = _comscore || [];_comscore.push({ c1: "2", c2: "19291688" });(function() {var s = document.createElement("script"), el = document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0]; s.async = true;s.src = (document.location.protocol == "https:" ? "https://sb" : "http://b") + ".scorecardresearch.com/beacon.js";el.parentNode.insertBefore(s, el);})();

$(function() { if (readCookie('adminuser')) { $('body').append('Edit Page'); $('#edit-page-btn').click(function() { url = document.location.protocol + '//' + document.location.hostname if (document.location.port) url += ':' + document.location.port; url += '/admin/content/wiki/g2g'; url += document.location.pathname; window.location = url; }); } });

$(function() { if (window.self == window.top) { return; } var heroic = document.referrer.indexOf("herosports.com/"); if (heroic > -1) { alert("We do not allow HERO Sports to frame our site."); window.top.location = window.location; } });

(function($) { $(document).on('click', '.yamm .dropdown-menu', function(e) { e.stopPropagation() }) })(jQuery);

window.requirejsBaseUrl = "https://cdn.prestosports.com/action/cdn/info";

window.NREUM||(NREUM={});NREUM.info={"errorBeacon":"bam.nr-data.net","licenseKey":"a8324e80d1","agent":"","beacon":"bam.nr-data.net","applicationTime":3324,"applicationID":"1310352529","transactionName":"NlIAYxMEXEMAVRBdWQ8YJF4NEVdCTnILWVcIWUJZAAhXEAdfCEBTEw==","queueTime":0}

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from May 18, 2024

Chukars Open Season with Exhibition Matchup in Boise - Idaho Falls Chukars

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.