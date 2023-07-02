Chukars Lose Game Two at Home

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho - The Chukars and Raptors played game two of their three game set at Melaleuca Field on Saturday evening.

Jack Dicenso got the start for Idaho Falls, while Brock Gilliam was on the mound for Ogden. Both starters were looking good in this game until the fourth inning.

After a throwing error on Dicenso allowed Dakota Conners to score, Nick Ultsch blasted his third home run of the season to give Ogden a 3-0 lead.

The Raptors continued for more in the seventh inning, when Rafael Narea hit a grand slam to blow this game open. Ogden has now hit a grand slam in each of the last three games they've played.

The Raptors continued for one more in the eighth inning, when Dakota Conners ripped a two-out single to bring home Juan Teixeira.

The Chukars started to come back in the bottom of the eighth. With the bases loaded and two gone, Michael Kohn ripped a single to score two runs for the Chukars. But that was all the runs that Idaho Falls would score, as they dropped game two by a score of 8-2.

The bright spot for the Chukars today was their bullpen. Jack Zigan, Tom Walker, and Jacob Bogacz combined for five innings of one run ball, striking out six in the process.

The Chukars and Raptors play their rubber match on Sunday evening at Melaleuca field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM, gates open at 6:00, and there will be fireworks after the game.

