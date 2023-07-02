Range Riders Hold off Late Inning Push in 9-8 Defeat

July 2, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







MISSOULA, MT- More late inning dramatics would highlight action in Game 2 of a 3-game set between the Missoula PaddleHeads, and Glacier Range Riders Saturday night. Both squads would land body blows coming down the stretch of the final 3 innings. In the end, a sequence in the bottom of the 9th would decide the victor.

With Missoula trailing by 1, Thomas DeBonville would reach base to give the PaddleHeads life. Later in the frame, Debonville would steal second base, and take 3rd after a wild throw into the outfield. This gave Missoula a chance to bring the tying run home in the bottom of the ninth with only 1 out recorded. Reliever Justin Coleman would not go down without a fight however striking out the next batter bringing Patrick Chung to the plate with 2-outs. Chung would lace a line drive down the left field line in the clutch spot. However rookie left fielder Nicky Lucky would make a fabulous running catch while making contact with the wall to preserve a 9-8 win for Glacier.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from July 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.