Chukars Celebrating Jerseys for Charity Program

Idaho Falls, ID - The Idaho Falls Chukars at 4 PM tomorrow will be presenting the funds raised by the Jerseys For Charity program inside the front office at Melaleuca Field. This year the Chukars donned six different special jerseys in support of community charities.

The East Idaho Public Health Department Mammogram Voucher Program, EIRMC Auxiliary, the Idaho Falls Community Food Basket, Mountain View Charity, the John L Scott Foundation, YMCA STEM Scholarship Fund, Haven, and City of Refuge are the programs supported by the money raised from these jerseys. These programs are sponsored by East Idaho Regional Medical Center, Idaho Potato Commission, Teton Cancer Institute, John L Scott Real Estate, Elevation Labs and the International Institute of Massage Therapy respectively. Representatives from these charities will be at Melaleuca Field to collect the money raised by the jersey auctions for their specific charities.

Following the presentation, members of the Chukars front office will head over to Buffalo Wild Wings at Snake River Landing to display the Pioneer League Championship Trophy. Fans can take a photo with the trophy from 5-7 PM and there will be order forms available for 2019 Pioneer League Championship T-Shirts.

