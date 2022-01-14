Chuck Nasty: Hasty Returns for 2022

SIOUX FALLS - The Sioux Falls Canaries are happy to announce that pitcher Charlie Hasty has re-signed for the 2022 season.

A righty out of Wayne State University, Hasty turned in a solid debut pro campaign for the Canaries in 2021. The 24-year-old from Plattsmouth, Nebraska made 28 appearances, including 9 starts, for the Birds. He went north of 70 innings, striking out 65 while allowing 29 walks.

"I'm excited that we will be bringing back Chuck Nasty back for his second season," said Canaries manager Mike Meyer. "Charlie got off to a hot start for us last year and became one of our more reliable relievers. He features a upper 80's cutter that when he's on he has pinpoint accuracy. I'm looking for Chuck to pitch with a little more consistency."

Hasty pitched in 2019 and 2020 at Wayne State. He was an anchor for the Wildcats bullpen during his final year of the program, making a team-best 23 appearances while compiling six saves and a 2.42 ERA.

The six-foot hurler made a strong impression in his debut with the Canaries. He allowed just two earned runs over his first six appearances out of the bullpen for the Birds.

"Charlie did a little bit of everything for us last season, from pitching important innings out of the bullpen, to starting games when we needed him to take the ball," said Canaries Vice President of Baseball and Stadium Operations Duell Higbe. "He's a competitor, and a player we are really excited to watch improve with a clearly defined role this summer."

After being converted to a starter around the midway point of the season, Hasty carved one of the most impressive outings in the American Association on July 21 vs. Sioux City. He held the X's to no runs and just five hits in seven innings as the Canaries earned a 2-1 victory.

The Sioux Falls Canaries will open their 2022 home schedule May 20th vs. the Milwaukee Milkmen at The Birdcage. The team's full 100-game schedule is now available.

The Birds will play 50 games at The Birdcage this year, including seven games in the month of May. Upgrades at the stadium, an enhanced fan experience and plenty of fun, family-friendly promos will be implemented in the 2022 season.

