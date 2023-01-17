Chrystal Rowe Joins Durham Bulls as Assistant General Manager

January 17, 2023 - International League (IL) - Durham Bulls News Release







DURHAM, NC - The Durham Bulls announced today the addition of Chrystal Rowe as the organization's Assistant General Manager, Sales and Marketing. Rowe joins the Bulls with more than 18 years of experience in the sports and entertainment industry, including marketing and sales roles with the Carolina Panthers.

"I am excited to join the Durham Bulls, an iconic team woven into the fabric of the community with a proven history of success both on and off the field," said Rowe. "I look forward to continuing to build on the foundation that has been set for the organization by the Goodmon family and Mike Birling and work alongside the tremendous team of front office personnel. I look forward to joining the Durham community and meeting our passionate fans this season."

"We are very excited for Chrystal to be joining us in Durham," said Durham Bulls Vice President, Baseball Operations Mike Birling. "Chrystal's immense sales and marketing experience in this industry strengthens our talented front office staff roster as we prepare for another exciting year at Durham Bulls Athletic Park."

Rowe previously worked with the Carolina Panthers for 18 years, beginning as a Ticket Operations Assistant before going on to serve in various sales and marketing roles en route to her promotion to Director of Ticketing. She is a native of North Carolina and alumnus of The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

In addition to her professional experience, Rowe is a Board Member for North Carolina Amateur Sports, Competition Manager for the State Games of North Carolina High School Baseball Tournament, volunteer for Cycle North Carolina, and has been a Kiwanis Club Member for over 25 years.

The Bulls begin their 2023 campaign at Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Friday, March 31, facing the Norfolk Tides, the Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles. Single-game tickets for the 2023 season will be on sale beginning in the New Year.

919 Club Membership packages, including full-season, half-season and mini plans, are now available and can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com. For more information on group outings, including suite rentals, please contact the Bulls Ticket Office at 919-956-BULL or email groups@durhambulls.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from January 17, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.