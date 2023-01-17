IronPigs Charities Presents $75,000 in Community Grants
January 17, 2023 - International League (IL) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Allentown, Pennsylvania - IronPigs Charities presented by Air Products, the philanthropic branch of the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, announced the 22 recipients of the 2023 Community Grants. Grants, which totaled $75,000, were provided to the following organizations in support of educational and recreational programs for youth in the Greater Lehigh Valley, especially those in underserved populations or those who are differently abled. IronPigs Charities, presented by Air Products, has now donated $1,278,309 in cash grants since 2007. Combined with charitable contributions from the IronPigs, the two organizations combined have now provided $2,285,234 in total cash grants overall since their inception in 2007.
"All of these grants are made possible through proceeds of multiple fundraising outlets," said IronPigs Charities Manager Matt Sommers. "We received a multitude of grant applications from many worthy community non-profits. We are excited that the projects selected by our Board of Directors will use the funds to provide positive experiences for children that often go without these opportunities due to economic and other access barriers. We are eternally grateful to all Lehigh Valley IronPigs fans for their support of IronPigs Charities. It is through their generous donations that these grants are possible."
In addition to Community Grants, IronPigs Charities also funds Facility Grants each spring for local youth sports programs. Facility Grant applications will be available by early February and can be received by contacting IronPigs Charities.
Here is a full list of the 22 recipients of the 2023 Community Grants:
Autism Society Lehigh Valley: Introduction to Rock Climbing for Youth with Autism
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Lehigh Valley: Sports Buddies Mentoring Program
Boys and Girls Club of Allentown: Triple Play at Turner Street
Boys and Girls Club of Bethlehem: Triple Play - Smart Girls
Camelot for Children: Camp Camelot 2023
Community Bike Works: Earn a Bike
Dream Come True: Dream Fulfillment
Emmaus Public Library: Let's Move in the Library - Jr Edition
Girls on the Run Lehigh Valley: Girls on the Run Lehigh Valley 2023 Program Expansion Initiative
Greater Valley YMCA: Youth Sports and Recreation Programs
Jewish Day School of the Lehigh Valley: Sports and Recreation Clubs
Joseph H. Firth Youth Center: Educational Field Trips
Lehigh Valley Center for Independent Living (LVCIL): Fishing and Fun in the Park
Macungie Memorial Park Association: Pool Swim Lessons
Mikayla's Voice: 2023 Tri for Inclusion
Pediatric Cancer Foundation of the Lehigh Valley: Camp Smile
Northern Lehigh Recreation Authority: Old Fashioned Games in the Park
Saucon Valley Community Center: Hellertown Summer Park Program
Sights for Hope: Sights for Hope Children and Youth Programs
Special Olympics PA's Greater Lehigh Valley Pocono Region: Fund Bocce equipment and courts for Bethlehem City and Lehigh County Athletes
The Kindness Project: Swim Lessons and Outdoor Activities for Children in Foster Care
Third Street Alliance for Women and Children: Learning Center Summer Arts and Exploration Program
IronPigs Charities is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, the cornerstone of the Lehigh Valley IronPigs' commitment to the Lehigh Valley community and is presented by the Air Products Foundation.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from January 17, 2023
- IronPigs Charities Presents $75,000 in Community Grants - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Red Wings and BASWA Partner to Bring Rochester Real Beer Expo to Innovative Field - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lehigh Valley IronPigs Stories
- IronPigs Charities Presents $75,000 in Community Grants
- Valentine's Day Pork-O-Grams Now Available
- Alec Bohm, Brandon Marsh, Nick Maton, and Dalton Guthrie to Attend Phillies Caravan
- Phillies Winter Caravan to be Held January 19
- Turkey Drive Sponsored by Provident Bank to be Held at Coca-Cola Park