IronPigs Charities Presents $75,000 in Community Grants

Allentown, Pennsylvania - IronPigs Charities presented by Air Products, the philanthropic branch of the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, announced the 22 recipients of the 2023 Community Grants. Grants, which totaled $75,000, were provided to the following organizations in support of educational and recreational programs for youth in the Greater Lehigh Valley, especially those in underserved populations or those who are differently abled. IronPigs Charities, presented by Air Products, has now donated $1,278,309 in cash grants since 2007. Combined with charitable contributions from the IronPigs, the two organizations combined have now provided $2,285,234 in total cash grants overall since their inception in 2007.

"All of these grants are made possible through proceeds of multiple fundraising outlets," said IronPigs Charities Manager Matt Sommers. "We received a multitude of grant applications from many worthy community non-profits. We are excited that the projects selected by our Board of Directors will use the funds to provide positive experiences for children that often go without these opportunities due to economic and other access barriers. We are eternally grateful to all Lehigh Valley IronPigs fans for their support of IronPigs Charities. It is through their generous donations that these grants are possible."

In addition to Community Grants, IronPigs Charities also funds Facility Grants each spring for local youth sports programs. Facility Grant applications will be available by early February and can be received by contacting IronPigs Charities.

Here is a full list of the 22 recipients of the 2023 Community Grants:

Autism Society Lehigh Valley: Introduction to Rock Climbing for Youth with Autism

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Lehigh Valley: Sports Buddies Mentoring Program

Boys and Girls Club of Allentown: Triple Play at Turner Street

Boys and Girls Club of Bethlehem: Triple Play - Smart Girls

Camelot for Children: Camp Camelot 2023

Community Bike Works: Earn a Bike

Dream Come True: Dream Fulfillment

Emmaus Public Library: Let's Move in the Library - Jr Edition

Girls on the Run Lehigh Valley: Girls on the Run Lehigh Valley 2023 Program Expansion Initiative

Greater Valley YMCA: Youth Sports and Recreation Programs

Jewish Day School of the Lehigh Valley: Sports and Recreation Clubs

Joseph H. Firth Youth Center: Educational Field Trips

Lehigh Valley Center for Independent Living (LVCIL): Fishing and Fun in the Park

Macungie Memorial Park Association: Pool Swim Lessons

Mikayla's Voice: 2023 Tri for Inclusion

Pediatric Cancer Foundation of the Lehigh Valley: Camp Smile

Northern Lehigh Recreation Authority: Old Fashioned Games in the Park

Saucon Valley Community Center: Hellertown Summer Park Program

Sights for Hope: Sights for Hope Children and Youth Programs

Special Olympics PA's Greater Lehigh Valley Pocono Region: Fund Bocce equipment and courts for Bethlehem City and Lehigh County Athletes

The Kindness Project: Swim Lessons and Outdoor Activities for Children in Foster Care

Third Street Alliance for Women and Children: Learning Center Summer Arts and Exploration Program

IronPigs Charities is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, the cornerstone of the Lehigh Valley IronPigs' commitment to the Lehigh Valley community and is presented by the Air Products Foundation.

